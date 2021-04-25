Research Analysts Offer Predictions for VIQ Solutions Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VQSLF)

VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for VIQ Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for VIQ Solutions’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get VIQ Solutions alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of VIQ Solutions from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

VQSLF stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. VIQ Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $139.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of -1.12.

VIQ Solutions Company Profile

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.