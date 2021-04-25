Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.50. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q1 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $199.75 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $202.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

