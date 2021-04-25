renBTC (RENBTC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $33.29 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $635.54 million and $33.29 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $50,372.33 or 1.00393594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC (RENBTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 12,617 coins. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

