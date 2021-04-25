Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €29.00 by Nord/LB

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €29.00 ($34.12) price target by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €38.77 ($45.61).

EPA RNO opened at €33.73 ($39.68) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €37.55 and its 200-day moving average is €33.82. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a one year high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

