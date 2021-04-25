Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.06

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.06 and last traded at $27.05, with a volume of 19928 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4693 per share. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 48.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RELX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Relx by 68.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Relx by 157.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

