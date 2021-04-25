Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.6875 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has raised its dividend payment by 38.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a payout ratio of 25.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to earn $8.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Shares of RS stock opened at $157.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $80.20 and a 12 month high of $159.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.33.

In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,907.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $1,088,374.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,464 shares of company stock worth $3,584,304 over the last ninety days. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.