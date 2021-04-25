Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Position Cut by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,369 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,579,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,869,000 after purchasing an additional 92,938 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,853,000 after purchasing an additional 944,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Realty Income by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,819,000 after buying an additional 785,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Realty Income by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,290,000 after buying an additional 1,672,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $69.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $70.05.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.94%.

A number of research firms have commented on O. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

