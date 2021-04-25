Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Dye & Durham (TSE:DND)

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$58.00 price objective on the stock.

DND has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Dye & Durham from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th.

DND opened at C$40.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion and a PE ratio of -32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.41, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.46. Dye & Durham has a one year low of C$11.25 and a one year high of C$53.68.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$33.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dye & Durham will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

