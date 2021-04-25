Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 1,626.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on RJF shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $22,377,585.78. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,543 shares of company stock worth $27,230,733. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $129.55 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $131.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.