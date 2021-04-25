Raymond James Cuts United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $78.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on UAL. Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Airlines from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.35.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $53.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Airlines will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at $202,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 11.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,380,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 161.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 890,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,960,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

