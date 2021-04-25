RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given a €450.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €450.00 ($529.41) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RAA. Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €625.00 ($735.29) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €485.00 ($570.59) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €430.00 ($505.88) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €517.30 ($608.59).

Shares of RAA opened at €713.00 ($838.82) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €676.23 and its 200 day moving average price is €723.70. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 52 week high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

