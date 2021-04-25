Rapidz (RPZX) Trading Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last week, Rapidz has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $50,699.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapidz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00064250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00018188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00060773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00093906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $338.45 or 0.00684393 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,834.75 or 0.07754355 BTC.

Rapidz Coin Profile

RPZX is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,752,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

