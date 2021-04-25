Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RANJY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Randstad from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Randstad from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Randstad from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Randstad alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RANJY opened at $37.04 on Thursday. Randstad has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.49.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Randstad had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 11.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Randstad will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.9804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.