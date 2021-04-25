Rally Reaches One Day Volume of $1.55 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. Rally has a market capitalization of $101.38 million and $1.55 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001558 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Rally has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rally alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00060805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.43 or 0.00276877 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.35 or 0.01050686 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,288.66 or 1.00199229 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00023179 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.27 or 0.00637580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,983,050 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.