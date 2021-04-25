Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) PT Raised to $27.00

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Radian Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.17.

NYSE:RDN opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.47. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter. Radian Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 27.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,897,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,414,000 after buying an additional 324,000 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Radian Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,457,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,512,000 after purchasing an additional 286,270 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Radian Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 11,928 shares during the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,316,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 98,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 64,750 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

