Rachel Louise Goldman Acquires 15,000 Shares of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Stock

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) CEO Rachel Louise Goldman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $15,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PZG opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $1.59.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Gold Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 15,554 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Gold Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.80 price target on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in a report on Monday, March 29th.

About Paramount Gold Nevada

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds interests in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada; and the Grassy Mountain gold project with 442 unpatented lode claims and 3 patented lode claims covering approximately 9,300 acres located in Malheur County, Oregon.

