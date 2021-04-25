R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Sells 490 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 0.6% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $453,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 84,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,901,000 after acquiring an additional 23,628 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,264,000 after buying an additional 41,464 shares during the last quarter.

RSP stock opened at $147.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $148.35.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

