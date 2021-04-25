Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $95.00. The stock had previously closed at $122.22, but opened at $103.80. Quidel shares last traded at $111.50, with a volume of 38,592 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on QDEL. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.00.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $165.30 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 495,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,536. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,261,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,639,000 after buying an additional 25,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Quidel by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,733,000 after purchasing an additional 99,018 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Quidel by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 493,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,587,000 after purchasing an additional 32,961 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Quidel by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 387,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quidel in the 4th quarter worth about $68,692,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.41 million. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

Quidel Company Profile (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

