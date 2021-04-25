Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Purchased by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 66.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Quidel by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Quidel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Quidel by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Quidel news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $165.30 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares in the company, valued at $81,956,897.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $1,006,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,536 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $116.01 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $105.93 and a 1-year high of $306.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.67 and a 200-day moving average of $194.99.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.41 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QDEL. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Quidel from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Quidel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

