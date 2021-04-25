Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Earns Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a market outperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an equal weight rating to a positive rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.28.

Shares of XM opened at $40.64 on Thursday. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $57.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.07.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XM. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth about $607,000.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

