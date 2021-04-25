Qtum (QTUM) Trading 31% Lower Over Last Week

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 24th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and $1.01 billion worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.85 or 0.00023630 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000140 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 67.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,345,844 coins and its circulating supply is 98,312,041 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

