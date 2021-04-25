Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.98). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.27) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($8.15) EPS.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.82.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $126.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.05. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $46.84 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 438.0% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

