Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for J & J Snack Foods in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $166.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 175.14 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.32. J & J Snack Foods has a 52-week low of $109.65 and a 52-week high of $169.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 207.21%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

