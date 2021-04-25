Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Lifted by Piper Sandler

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for United Community Banks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $33.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

In other United Community Banks news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,416.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,924 shares in the company, valued at $733,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth $1,215,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 13.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 118.6% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

