Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Boosted by Analyst

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Preferred Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.51. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $67.28 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $69.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.92. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 30.60%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 29.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,935,000 after buying an additional 156,385 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 162,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the third quarter valued at about $2,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

