Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $6.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.22. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $24.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $31.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $9.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $40.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,652.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,468.53 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $856.50 and a 52 week high of $1,579.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.66, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,459.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,394.62.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

