Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Inter Parfums, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inter Parfums in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

IPAR has been the topic of several other reports. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $76.06 on Friday. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $77.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.60. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $330,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $177,168.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,900 shares of company stock worth $995,156. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

