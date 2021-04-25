Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,211,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,048 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $27,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $2,287,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $567,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Northland Securities lowered Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.24.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $20.91 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $502.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.49 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

