ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 892 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,183,000 after buying an additional 259,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,257,092,000 after purchasing an additional 230,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,116,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Cowen raised their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus raised their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

SBUX opened at $117.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.45 and a 200 day moving average of $102.08. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.68, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

