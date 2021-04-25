ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 69,131 Shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 300,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,131 shares during the period. Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF worth $7,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVB. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 3,672,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,384,000 after purchasing an additional 199,561 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

Get Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.14. Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $29.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB).

Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.