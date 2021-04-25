ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 478 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $228.39 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $231.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.93 and its 200 day moving average is $209.40.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

