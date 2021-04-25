ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after buying an additional 1,722,034 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,068,000 after buying an additional 146,515 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,202,000 after buying an additional 331,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after buying an additional 1,057,247 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $339.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.84. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $209.50 and a 52-week high of $342.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.