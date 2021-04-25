ProVise Management Group LLC Invests $3.66 Million in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 216.1% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 20,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.42.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Insiders sold a total of 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $153.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.61. The company has a market cap of $95.19 billion, a PE ratio of -850.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

