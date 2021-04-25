ProVise Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,676 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $3,319,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 97,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter.

HDV stock opened at $95.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.90. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $76.23 and a 1-year high of $96.75.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.