Provident Financial (PROV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 million. On average, analysts expect Provident Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PROV opened at $16.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $123.54 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

In other Provident Financial news, Director Bruce Bennett sold 1,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $28,866.00. Also, Director William E. Thomas sold 8,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $148,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,907 shares of company stock worth $1,271,391 in the last quarter. 14.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PROV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Provident Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Provident Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

