Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) will post $9.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.70 million to $9.30 million. Provident Financial posted sales of $9.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Provident Financial.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Provident Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Provident Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PROV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.60. 11,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,358. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54. Provident Financial has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $123.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

In other Provident Financial news, Director Bruce Bennett sold 1,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $28,866.00. Also, Director William E. Thomas sold 8,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $148,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,391 in the last three months. 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROV. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the fourth quarter worth $2,457,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,016,000 after buying an additional 22,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. 57.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial (PROV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.