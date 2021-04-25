Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) versus Boston Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BTHE) Critical Analysis

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Boston Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BTHE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Provention Bio and Boston Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio N/A -67.66% -62.27% Boston Therapeutics -24,627.27% N/A -3,480.61%

Provention Bio has a beta of 3.34, meaning that its share price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Therapeutics has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Provention Bio and Boston Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio N/A N/A -$43.28 million ($1.06) -7.37 Boston Therapeutics $20,000.00 111.13 -$3.69 million N/A N/A

Boston Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Provention Bio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.4% of Provention Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Provention Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Boston Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Provention Bio and Boston Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provention Bio 0 1 5 0 2.83 Boston Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Provention Bio presently has a consensus price target of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 152.88%. Given Provention Bio’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Provention Bio is more favorable than Boston Therapeutics.

Summary

Provention Bio beats Boston Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for PRV-015, a novel anti-IL-15 monoclonal antibody being developed for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responsive celiac disease; and a strategic collaboration with Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize PRV-3279, a bispecific antibody-based molecule targeting the B cell surface proteins CD32B and CD79B in Greater China. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Red Bank, New Jersey.

About Boston Therapeutics

Boston Therapeutics, Inc., a pre-clinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of carbohydrate-based therapeutic drugs and dietary supplements in the United States. Its lead pharmaceutical drug candidates are BTI-320, a non-systemic carbohydrate-based compound that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to reduce post-meal elevation of blood glucose levels in Type 2 diabetic and pre diabetic patients; BTI-410, a peptide injectable compound that has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for type 1 immunosuppression therapy after kidney transplant surgery and type 2 diabetes patients; and IPOXYN, a carbohydrate-based injectable drug to prevent necrosis, or cell death, as well as to treat hypoxic conditions, such as diabetic foot ulcers and other vascular/neurological complications. The company also produces and sells SUGARDOWN, a non-systemic complex carbohydrate-based dietary food supplement to support healthy post-meal blood glucose. The company was formerly known as Avanyx Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Boston Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2010. Boston Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

