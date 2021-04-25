Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives $28.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Prothena stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $23.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,081. The firm has a market cap of $952.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.26. Prothena has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $28.66.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77). Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Prothena will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prothena news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $934,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $192,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 7.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

