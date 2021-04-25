ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) Stake Raised by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 109.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000.

Get ProShares Online Retail ETF alerts:

Shares of ONLN opened at $79.92 on Friday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.10 and its 200-day moving average is $77.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.