Prometeus (PROM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $285,863.00

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 25th. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for about $8.71 or 0.00017481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $53.31 million and $285,863.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00064587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00018815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00059346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00093389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.27 or 0.00678888 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,988.10 or 0.08003890 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

