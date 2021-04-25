Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $122.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Prologis’ better-than-expected first-quarter 2021 core funds from operations (FFO) per share was driven by decent growth in rental income. Per management, the robust demand scenario from fourth-quarter 2020 has continued into 2021. It has also raised the 2021 outlook on the strength of its results and the market. Shares have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Along with the fast adoption of e-commerce, logistics real estate is anticipated to gain from a likely rise in inventory levels and given Prologis’ capacity to offer high-quality facilities in key markets and robust balance-sheet strength, it is well poised to bank on these trends. Yet, rising supply in several markets is likely to fuel competition and curb pricing power. Stabilization of e-commerce sales growth and more modest demand are concerns for rent hikes.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.00.

PLD opened at $114.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.75 and a 200-day moving average of $102.40. The stock has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis has a 52 week low of $80.12 and a 52 week high of $115.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,154,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,164,000 after acquiring an additional 40,345 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

