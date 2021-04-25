Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $504,800.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 528,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,675,954.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 14th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $247,850.00.
- On Wednesday, April 7th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $224,650.00.
- On Tuesday, March 30th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $216,750.00.
- On Wednesday, March 24th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total transaction of $242,400.00.
- On Wednesday, March 17th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $240,700.00.
- On Wednesday, March 3rd, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $214,550.00.
- On Wednesday, February 3rd, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $239,000.00.
- On Wednesday, January 27th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $224,550.00.
Progyny stock opened at $53.19 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.55 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.80.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages recently commented on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
