Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $504,800.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 528,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,675,954.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $247,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $224,650.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $216,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total transaction of $242,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $240,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $214,550.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $239,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $224,550.00.

Progyny stock opened at $53.19 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.55 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.80.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

