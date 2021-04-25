PRIZM Price Up 6.8% This Week (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 25th. During the last week, PRIZM has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $24.44 million and $390,744.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001593 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000426 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,709,453,065 coins. PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

