Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 47,269 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,269 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.87% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $64,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1,818.2% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after buying an additional 14,745 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 91,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $74.06 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.78 and a fifty-two week high of $74.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.88.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.