Private Advisor Group LLC Has $43.40 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,728 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $43,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $147.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.33 and a 200-day moving average of $129.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $148.35.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

