Private Advisor Group LLC Has $106.06 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 24.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 291,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,535 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $106,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $383.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $253.97 and a 52-week high of $384.45.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

