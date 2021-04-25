Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,094 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,926 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $35,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

Shares of V stock opened at $230.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.16. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.01 and a 52 week high of $231.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $449.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

