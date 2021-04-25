Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 8,688 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $29,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $133.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.28. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

