Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 289,661 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 77.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 289,661 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Delek US by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 676,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after acquiring an additional 347,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter worth about $13,325,000.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $21.41 on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average is $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

