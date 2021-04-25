Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 24,323 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,323 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBS. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1,966.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 13,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SBS opened at $7.77 on Friday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.0714 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

